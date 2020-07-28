1 in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot several times on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:20 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 2700 block of North Lafayette Road. They found the adult male gunshot victim outside a Marathon gas station, where the shooting occurred, according to police. The victim was driven by someone to Methodist Hospital.

“The victim arrived at an area hospital and is listed in critical condition,” IMPD said.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.