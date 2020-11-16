1 in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Wagner Lane just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.