1 in critical condition after stabbing on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a stabbing that left one person in critical condition.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at around 4:30 on Saturday afternoon near the intersections of Milburn Street and Burdsal Parkway.

Police said an adult male had been transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He is now in stable condition. Police say the stabbing resulted after a fight between two individuals.

Police stated an arrest has been made.

At this time, the investigation is active and ongoing, with no further information released.

