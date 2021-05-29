1 in critical condition following shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News