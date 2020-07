INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in “stable but critical” condition after being shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to East 42nd Street & Brentwood Drive in relation to the shooting.

IMPD says the person shot has been taken to an area hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is onoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.