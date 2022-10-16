INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning.

Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon.

Officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the second shooting happened just after 3 a.m. at the Indy Indoor Sports Bar on West 34th Street.

Officers found a man shot in the parking lot outside the bar. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

Police say they began talking with witnesses at the scene and did not provide any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.