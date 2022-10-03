INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured during a house fire Monday morning on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:20 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of North Whittier Place.

The fire forced a 28-year-old man to jump out of the second story window to escape the flames. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and is said to be in serious condition.







Pictures of fire scene from the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The home that caught fire belonged to the man’s grandmother.

IFD said the blaze was marked under control after about 25 minutes.