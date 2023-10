INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was injured in a hit-and-run crash late Monday night.

Investigators from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash around 11:15 p.m. near the intersections of S. State Ave and E. Naomi Street. They later learned that a man was struck by a vehicle.

It’s uncertain what kind of injuries the victim suffered.

