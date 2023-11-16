INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a juvenile on Indy’s near east side Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the crash around 9:37 p.m. in the 3100 block of English Avenue. The person was transported to a nearby hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.