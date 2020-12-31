1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Grant County are investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of one woman Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 7900 block of E. 700 South at around 10:20 p.m.

They found an 18-year-old male and 18-year-old female, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The female did not survive.

The male was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grant County Lt. Jason Ewer at (765) 662-9836 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 237-7867.