INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning near Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to IU Health University Hospital around 3:30 a.m. on the report of a walk-in person shot.

When officers arrived, they located two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s). One of the victims was in serious condition, while the second was in very critical condition.

One of the victims was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to police.

Police believe the incident may have occurred near West 38th Street and Lafayette Road on Indy’s northwest side, however officers were still attempting to locate a possible crime scene.

No additional information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.