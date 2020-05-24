1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after an argument escalated to gunfire on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of East 21st Street.

The injured man is believed to in his 20s or early 30s and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to IMPD.

Police believe the man killed was in his 60s.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.