1 killed, 2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Fountain County

(Photo By Indiana State Police)

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A woman is dead and two men are seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash on I-74 in Fountain County, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Sunday near the 10 mile-marker on I-74.

State police say a preliminary investigation shows that a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound when the driver — identified as 29-year-old Patricia Kabwe, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio — drove off the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle went through the median and into oncoming eastbound traffic.

ISP noted that the interstate at this location does not have a cable barrier median divider or guardrail.

The Hyundai then collided with the passenger side of a gray 2005 Acura TL, driven by a 19-year-old man from Hinsdale, Illinois. The Acura was rear-ended by a red 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by a 47-year-old man from Louisville, Kentucky. All three vehicles came to rest in the south ditch, according to police.

Authorities say Kabwe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old was taken by StatFlight — an emergency helicopter — to Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois, and EMS took the 47-year-old to Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville. Both men are being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP.

Police say the interstate was closed for about two hours for the investigation and extensive clean up.

CORRECTION: FOX59 originally stated that his crash happened Wednesday, October 28. The correct date of this crash is Sunday, October 25.