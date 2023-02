CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash on State Road 28 in Clinton County Thursday.

According to police, two vehicles (a car and a semi) collided in the eastbound lanes of State Road 28 at County Road 200 West at around 4:15p.m.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

The Clinton County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased once family has been notified.