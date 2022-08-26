HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103).

Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at least two vehicles were involved.

The road was closed until around 1:30 a.m., but some traffic still remained around 5:30 a.m. due to the previous backup. We spoke to INDOT, who said some drivers had to be woken up after falling asleep while stuck in the traffic for hours.

We expect to receive more information from police later on Friday.