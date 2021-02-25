1 killed in crash on Indy’s near south side

A man is dead after a crash at Troy Avenue and Harding Street (Photo courtesy of Kevin Powell/Indy First Alert.)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a deadly crash on the city’s near south side overnight on Thursday.

Police said they were dispatched to Troy Avenue and Harding Street just after midnight for a report of a crash.

According to IMPD, a truck driving northbound turned into a car driving southbound. A man who was driving the car was killed.

At one point, the car was on fire. However, police said someone was able to put it out with a fire extinguisher. They have not said who that person was or if they were a first responder.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The truck driver underwent a blood test and was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.