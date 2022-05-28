INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a motorcycle crash late Friday night on Indy’s southeast side in Fountain Square.

IMPD officers were called to the 2100 block of Fletcher Avenue near the intersection of Harlan Street and Fletcher Avenue just after 11:45 p.m.

According to IMPD, the man was traveling southbound on Harlan Street well over the speed limit, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a pole.

Police say that the man was also not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. When officers arrived they found the man lying on the ground. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead shortly after arriving on the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by IMPD.