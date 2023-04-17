INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person has died in an apartment fire on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the Highland Pointe Apartments on Michigan Road around 4:45 a.m.

First responders reported a heavy fire was already showing by the time they arrived at the three-story building.

At least one person died, and eight people, including five children, were taken to the hospital. Five of the injuries are considered serious. We’re told 30 people were rescued altogether and 44 units are affected.

The person who died was an adult.

According to IFD, some people were jumping off balconies when they arrived.

Neighbor helping neighbor at Highland Pointe apts. One resident evacuated the fire without shoes. His neighbor is letting him sit in his car to stay dry in the rain. Firefighters looking for shoes to bring him. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/OvpSNcIv08 — Zach Myers (@ZachMyersNews) April 17, 2023

“This building won’t be able to be occupied this morning until at least investigators get done with it so, I don’t know if anyone will be going back in this morning,” said IFD’s Rita Reith.

The origin of the fire is unclear at this point.

Part of Michigan Road is blocked off as crews respond.