1 killed in multi-car crash at E. Raymond and S. Keystone

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

The crash was called in before 5 a.m. at the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone Avenue.

An IMPD lieutenant on scene said a vehicle and a semi were involved in the crash. A witness had stated the semi had the green arrow to turn onto S. Keystone from the westbound lanes of E. Raymond. According to investigators, the other vehicle was heading east on Raymond and ran a red light.

The vehicle’s driver was killed. The truck driver was not hurt.

Police say the truck driver is cooperating in the investigation.