INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Indy’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Michigan Road just after 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they located located three vehicles, including an ambulance involved in the crash.

Police say one person died from their injuries and a second person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The driver of the ambulance involved in the crash did not receive any injuries.

Police say the area will be shutdown for several hours. They are asking drivers and pedestrians to seek an alternate route.