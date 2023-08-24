INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead on Indy’s east side Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched around 10:33 p.m. to the 2400 block of N. Pasadena Street in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a person suffering from gunshot wounds and critically injured around 10:47 p.m. IMPD announced shortly after around 11:10 p.m. that the victim was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.