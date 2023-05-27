INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot on the east side Saturday night.

IMPD officers were dispatched to E. 21st St. and Glenridge Dr. around 9:46 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers on the scene confirmed that the individual was actually shot in the 1900 block of N. Linwood Ave. and traveled to the area of E. 21st St. and Glenridge Dr. where he was then found by medics.

