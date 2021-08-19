Elwood man killed in fiery Thursday morning crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – An Elwood man died in a fiery Thursday morning crash in Madison County, police said.

The crash involved a Honda SUV and a tractor trailer, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on State Road 37 just south of State Road 128.

According to investigators, 41-year-old Benjamin Capshaw was driving the Honda northbound on State Road 37. The other driver, 43-year-old Frank Power, was driving a tractor trailer southbound. The two vehicles collided, resulting in a fiery crash.

Witnesses said Capshaw’s SUV was immediately engulfed in flames, as was the front of the other truck. Emergency crews arrived quickly but were unable to reach Capshaw due to the intensity of the fire, police said.

Powers and a passenger were taken to an area hospital; police said their injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.