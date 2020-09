TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A person died and two others were injured in a shooting at a college house party in Terre Haute.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. near 6th and Poplar streets. That’s about two miles away from the campus of Indiana State University.

One person was killed in the shooting, according to Terre Haute police. Two others went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.