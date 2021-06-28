1 person dead, 3 airlifted following crash in Clinton County

Image via Chad Epler

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – One person died, and three others were airlifted to area hospitals following a crash in Clinton County.

According to Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly, the crash happened at County Road 700 North and State Road 75 Monday afternoon.

Kelly said the preliminary investigation showed a vehicle possibly disregarded a stop sign and slammed into a vehicle heading southbound on SR 75, leading to a collision.

One person was killed and three were taken by helicopter to area hospitals. Kelly said the helicopters got to the scene quickly to transport the victims.

“Within 25 to 40 minutes, we had everybody in helicopters and flying,” Kelly said. “That’s the goal.”

The identities of those involved in the crash haven’t been released. Kelly said it was unclear which individuals were in which vehicles at this time.

Responding agencies included the Rossville Fire Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Frankfort Fire Department, Clinton County Coroner’s Office, Clinton County EMS and Rossville EMS, Kelly said.

The crash remains under investigation.