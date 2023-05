HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A person is dead following a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning in the westbound lanes of I-70.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the crash occurred around 2 a.m. on I-70 WB in a construction zone between County Road 400 W and Mt. Comfort Road. Authorities have not provided any other details concerning the circumstances leading up to the crash yet.

The accident remains under investigation.