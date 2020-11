Police respond to deadly crash on November 4, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS – A person died in a crash late Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said officers were called to the intersection of E. 46th St. and Binford Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.

Crews at the scene reported that two cars and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

IMPD said one person was killed. The crash remains under investigation.