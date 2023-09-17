INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person has died in a crash in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were dispatched Friday at 11:28 a.m. to West State Road 45 and N. Eller Road on a report of a head on collision. Upon arrival, deputies located two single occupant vehicles and gathered witness statements.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Haylee Keller from Greene County.

The other driver received injuries to the lower leg and torso.

The crash remains under investigation.