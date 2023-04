INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a serious accident on I-465 northbound Saturday evening.

ISP said the accident included multiple vehicles and resulted in the three right lanes on I-465 northbound being closed north of E. 56th St.

ISP said crash reconstruction teams are responding to the scene of the accident. No information has been provided yet on the conditions of the other drivers.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.