Photo from scene of crash on February 28, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person is dead, and another person is seriously injured after a crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police tell us two cars collided just before 1:30 a.m. at North Franklin Road and 30th Street near I-465.

It’s unclear at this time how the crash happened.

The intersection was closed for several hours, but it is back open.