1 person injured in crash involving school bus on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS– Police say one person was seriously injured Wednesday in a crash involving a school bus on the city’s southwest side.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of South High School Road.

Officers say there were children on the Mooresville school bus at the time it collided with a truck, but no students were injured. All the children were checked out at the scene and are OK.

The injured person was in “critical but stable” condition with a minor leg injury, according to police. The person has since been updated to stable condition.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the crash.

A Mooresville Schools spokesperson issued this statement:

This morning as it was transporting Area 31 career program students to Ben Davis, Bus 39 was involved in a traffic accident. Students were checked out by school personnel and emergency responders on scene. All were cleared to go onto school and a second bus is taking them to school at this time.