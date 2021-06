BARTHOLEMEW COUNTY, Ind.– Crews in Bartholomew County responded to a fire early Monday morning and found an old one-room school house fully engulfed.

Crews responded to the scene at E 250 N/N 500 E just before 2:15 a.m.

Photo courtesy of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s office

Photo courtesy of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s office

The school house was built in 1892, according to the Sheriff’s office. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

No injuries were reported.