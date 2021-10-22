1 seriously injured in near east side shooting in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s near east side that left one seriously injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. near the intersections of E. Washington Street and McKim Avenue in the Arsenal Heights neighborhood.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition, but could not release any further information as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.

