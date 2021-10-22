1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting has seriously injured one person on the city’s west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Cossell Drive and Vermont Street, a few blocks west of Lynhurst Drive.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

This is the third shooting in Indianapolis on Friday night.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.

