INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was critically injured in a shooting Sunday night on Indy’s near southeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Barrington Avenue just before 11 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located one person who had been shot. They were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No other information was made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.