INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of East 35th Street on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead on scene.

No other information was initially provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is made available.