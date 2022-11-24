INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in front of a residence early Thursday morning on Indy’s northeast side.

Police were called to the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue around 6 a.m. for an unresponsive person. When they arrived, a woman flagged officers down at a gas station to a residence near the location.

Officers located the man laying in the grass in front of the location with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police did not give additional information.