INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road.

Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased.

Police have not released any additional information at this time as the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS and remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.