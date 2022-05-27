INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s west side after one person was shot and injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Country Club Road.

Police said officers arrived on scene and discovered one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. Police said the victim was in critical condition.

No further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.