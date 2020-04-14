1 teen dead, 2 people injured in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people—including two teenagers—were shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning. One of the teens died from his injuries.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 4000 block of North Wittfield Street around 12:50 a.m.

They found two teen boys shot when they arrived. Medics pronounced one of the teens dead at the scene. The second teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, officers received a run to Community Hospital East. A man who was shot on Wittfield had driven himself to the hospital. Police tell us he is in serious condition.

“One person is claiming this was a robbery. We haven’t confirmed that. We don’t know, but we will be out here investigating for the next few hours,” IMPD LT. Kerry Buckner said. “It doesn’t seem like it was a random act of violence you know, but we don’t know a whole lot at this point.”

IMPD tells us it’s still early in their investigation, and we will add updates when they’re made available.