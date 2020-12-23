1 woman dead, 1 woman injured after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — One woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting Tuesday at a residence in Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department.

At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 100 block of Kinsey Street.

They arrived to find two women inside a residence who had been shot.

37-year-old Carlotta Wilkerson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richmond Fire Department took a 30-year-old woman to Reid Hospital. She was later transferred to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for her injuries.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Richmond Police Department.