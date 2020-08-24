1 year ago: Andrew Luck’s retirement on Aug. 24, 2019 was ‘definitely a crazy night’

INDIANAPOLIS – Lucas Oil Stadium was the epicenter.

Nick Sirianni was in Andrew Luck’s inner circle. He knew what was to come, and he knew there would be seismic vibrations.

“That sure was a crazy day,’’ he said on a recent Zoom conference call. “When it started to come out, you just saw it in the stands like . . . pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa.’’

Sirianni’s hands flashed in front of him, and his fingers made a clicking motion.

“Everybody was kinda talking about it,’’ Sirianni said. “I just remember thinking that was a little bit crazy.’’

Those tremors crackled across the NFL landscape, eventually making their way to StubHub Center in Carson, Cal., at the time the cozy home of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I was walking off the field in a preseason game, not sure which one it was,’’ Philip Rivers said.

It was the third one, for those keeping track. While the Colts were dealing with the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium, Rivers and the Chargers sparred with Seattle. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter during the second half of the Colts-Bears game.

“Somebody had gotten it when we were in the locker room,’’ Rivers continued. “Somebody passed that along because obviously we were kind of shifting gears toward the Colts that week.

“Certainly everybody out there was surprised.’’

Imagine the surprise – shock, gut-punch, utter disbelief, you name it – two thousand miles to the east.

Aug. 24, 2019.

Andrew Luck retired.

The Indianapolis Colts’ franchise quarterback, 29 but beaten up physically and beaten down mentally, had had enough.

Only those in Luck’s inner circle were aware of what was to come: his wife, Nicole, of course, along with owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard, coach Frank Reich, Sirianni – Luck’s coordinator and confidant – and a handful of close friends/teammates.

“Yeah, it was definitely shocking,’’ Sirianni said of Luck’s decision. “I haven’t thought about it in a while. Been a lot of days and a lot of things have happened since then.

“But definitely a crazy night. Man, that’s hard to think that that was a year ago. Time goes fast.’’

Monday, Reich puts his Colts through a training camp workout at Lucas Oil Stadium. Rivers, cut loose by the Chargers in the offseason following 16 Hall of Fame-worthy seasons, is in control of the offense.

That’s because a year ago to the day, Luck’s career was over. He had overcome surgery on his right shoulder, as well as a lacerated kidney, a concussion and other damaged body parts. But injuries to his left calf and ankle that kept him out of the Colts’ offseason work and training camp – coupled with the required rehab – proved his downfall.

“I have been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab, injury, pain, rehab,’’ Luck said during a 22-minute retirement press conference on that franchise-altering August evening. “I felt stuck in it, and the only way I see out is to no longer play football.’’

As Luck delivered his emotional farewell message, Irsay, Ballard and Reich sat to his left. Even though they knew this time was coming, their faces were flush and there seemed to be utter disbelief in their eyes.

Nicole Luck, pregnant with the couple’s first child, shed more than a few tears as her husband said goodbye. In November, she gave birth to Lucy.

Since walking away, Luck has maintained his privacy. He’s yet to grant an interview.

The Colts? They’ve moved on. That’s the nature of the NFL.

On more than one occasion, Ballard was asked whether Luck might return. If that happens, he would owe the Colts three seasons.

“Look, Andrew’s retired,’’ Ballard said. “I think we all need to accept that.

“That’s where he’s at. He’s retired.’’

It took Irsay time to come to grips with that reality; if, in fact, he has.

“I don’t think you ever quite come to terms with that,’’ he said in February. “I mean, he’s a special guy. He’s a special guy for your organization, only 29 years old.’’

When he met with Luck pre-decision, Irsay played the money card. Luck was walking away from $64 million in base salary and roster bonuses due in 2019-21. In fact, he was walking away from so much more.

“‘What about the $700 million you’re leaving on the table?’’’ Irsay asked his QB, referring to what would be that next massive contract.

Outlandish? Kansas City gave Patrick Mahomes a 10-year, $450 million extension in July. Considering the inevitable escalation of quarterback deals, it’s anyone’s guess what Luck would have commanded in a few years had he remained the Colts’ QB1 and continued to make them a contender.

But money never was a factor. According to overthecap.com, Luck earned roughly $109 million over his seven-year career.

“For me to move forward in my life the way I want to,’’ he said, “it didn’t involve football.’’

Speaking of finances and investments

It’s impossible to overstate the impact of Luck’s decision on the franchise. In short order, the Colts had to reload at the most influential position.

He was 53-33 as a starter and had taken the team to the playoffs in four of his six seasons (remember, he missed ’17 with the shoulder issues). By all appearances, Ballard had surrounded Luck with the most formidable supporting cast of his career.

With Luck out of the picture, the Colts immediately turned to backup Jacoby Brissett, added veteran Brian Hoyer and subsequently have funneled more than $64 million into the position.

Ten days after Luck’s retirement, they gave Brissett a $30 million extension. The $15 million average over two years lifted him into the middle of the pack among starting quarterbacks. Hoyer’s three-year, $12 million deal included $9 million in guarantees.

When the team determined an upgrade over Brissett was needed – injuries contributed to the Colts finishing 7-9 and missing the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons – it signed Rivers to a one-year, $25 million contract. If Rivers proves worth the investment, he’s expected to re-sign for 2021 and the price tag could reach $30 million.

Another post-Luck consequence/investment: Ballard using his fourth-round pick in the April draft on Washington quarterback Jacob Eason.

A 2020 budgetary byproduct of Luck’s retirement is quarterbacks counting more than $57 million against the salary cap: $25 million for Rivers, $21.3 for Brissett as the NFL’s highest-paid No. 2, $793,000 for Eason, $750,000 for Chad Kelly and a combined $9.3 million in dead money for Luck and Hoyer.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.