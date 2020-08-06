10 highschoolers quarantined after Northeastern High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Ind. — A staff member connected to Northeastern High School has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to place 10 students in a 14-day quarantine period.

The Wayne County Health Department was notified of the positive case and has been working with the school to identify and notify any staff or student that has been identified as a close contact of the infected person.

On Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box reiterated the importance of reopening schools, saying it’s important to adhere to the guidelines of wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands and making sure those who are sick stay home. She said it doesn’t mean schools will be COVID-free, but it will help contain any potential outbreak.

“Having a case in a school isn’t a reason to panic,” she said. “It’s a reason to take action to prevent further spread.”

Box said if you’re sick and awaiting test results or live with someone who is, stay home. She noted parents should be screening their children for COVID-19 symptoms daily before school.

The Wayne County Health Department said they are having difficulties with contact tracing in this case. The infected person attended an event at the Williamsburg Community Gym on Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m. They say anyone that attended the event may have been exposed.

The department is asking anyone who attended the event to watch for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 including:

headache

fever

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

nausea/vomiting and diarrhea

new loss of taste or smell

runny nose

chills

The department says anyone who attended the event should be vigilant of wearing a mask in public and practice the physical social distancing. Anyone experiencing symptoms should be tested and isolate for 10 days from the start of symptoms.

Anyone who attended the event and would like to talk to the health department can call 765-973-9245.