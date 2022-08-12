INDIANAPOLIS — Ten people are without a home tonight after a fire ripped through their apartment building and destroyed 16 units at Meridian South Apartments in Indianapolis.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched to the 7100 block of Shrewsbury Lane on the city’s north side.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic space of the two-story building. Sixteen IFD units and five from Pike Township were dispatched along with IEMS and IMPD.











Fire at Meridian South Apartments. Images from IFD.

During the battle to put out the flames, fire crews dealt with fire hydrant issues which delayed their ability to establish a fast attack water supply. One hydrant was completely inoperable, with a second having critically low pressure.

By the time additional units arrived and helped set up a water supply, the fire had taken hold and ripped through the attic space along the whole building.

It took almost an hour for firefighters to finally bring the fire under control. No one was injured, but four pets were rescued including a kitten which had to be taken to Noah’s Animal Hospital for treatment.

One of four pets rescued from the fire at Meridian South Apartments. Image provided by IFD.

The Red Cross and apartment management are working with the ten victims who are now without shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.