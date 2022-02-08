INDIANAPOLIS — A near Northeast side church is doing what it can to prepare for Sunday service this weekend after thieves broke in twice in four days, getting away with thousands of dollars in sound equipment.

Derrick Howell-McQueen, the pastor at Powerhouse Church of Indy, said he walked into the sanctuary on Tuesday to find a window broken.

“I just started realizing that a lot of our sound equipment had been taken,” Howell-McQueen said.

He said he quickly called the police, then went to go check the rest of the property. He was surprised at what he found.

”I actually found our soundboard, which was over in the neighbors yard in front of the gate, and then in the back bush behind the gate, I actually found one of our microphone systems,” Howell-McQueen said.



Stolen equipment found behind Powerhouse Church of Indy

On top of the broken window, Howell-McQueen said he also found the security system ripped out of the wall. He called the company to come fix it but before they could, Howell-McQueen walked in on another broken window on Friday.

”There was light shining through again and the last piece of our equipment had been stolen,” he said.

It appeared the people or person who had originally taken the equipment had come back for what they had left scattered throughout the property.

”It was just literally like, ‘Oh my gosh, what are we going to do. Why is this happening?’” he said.

All together, three speakers, a digital mixer and a mic system were all stolen. Howell-McQueen said the items total about $10,000 and they are all essential to their operation.

”Without a sound system, you don’t want to be screaming across a congregation yelling the word of God at them,” he said.

Powerhouse Church was also preparing to bring its congregation back in-person this Sunday after going virtual for the most recent COVID surge.

”So it couldn’t have come at a worse time but we’re going to do what we can to push forward toward this date and bring our community back together,” Howell-McQueen said.

IMPD was called to both burglaries and is currently looking into what happened, including keeping a close eye on pawn shops for the stolen equipment.

”The investigation is active and ongoing, we always encourage folks if you have information you can reach out to our investigators,” said William Young, an IMPD Public Information Officer.

Anyone with information about the church break-ins can call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

In the meantime, Howell-McQueen has put a call out to the community and other churches for help.

”Feel free to donate or provide any resources you can so we can gather back in person this Sunday,” he said.

Howell-McQueen said they’re also working to enhance security with cameras and stronger doors and windows.

If you would like to help the Powerhouse Church of Indy, you can find a link to do so on the church website.