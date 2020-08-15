1,096 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths announced by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,096 new positive coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 79,676.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between July 30 and August 14.

ISDH also announced 15 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,921.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7.7%, with a total rate of 8.9% positive.

According to the data, 11,818 new individuals have been tested statewide, with a total number of individuals tested at 897,615.

As of Saturday, nearly 35% of ICU beds and nearly 81% of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency is reporting 207 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 16,539 cases and 735 coronavirus deaths to date.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.