11 Indiana BMV branches temporarily close due to staff shortages

INDIANAPOLIS– Several Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branches are temporarily closed in order to reallocate staff to more accessible branches because of staff shortages.

The BMV says 11 of its 129 branches are temporarily closed throughout the state:

Alexandria

Danville

Evansville North

Indianapolis – Madison Avenue

Greenfield

Nappanee

New Albany

New Haven

Pendleton

Schererville

Walkerton

These branches will remain closed through Saturday, Oct. 2. The BMV said the closures will “help us provide the best customer experience possible while experiencing a uniquely high staff shortage.”

Approximately 12% of branch positions are not staffed daily because they are unfilled or because of staff absence. The BMV said staff members experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to not report to work. Staff members can also be impacted by children and family members in quarantine.

“In selecting the branches for temporary closure, maintaining access to services for Hoosiers was our primary focus. Again, larger or centrally located branches remain open to deliver consistent service availability and best in class customer service to all Hoosiers.” Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles

The BMV Operations Team also recommended consolidating the Pendleton branch into the Anderson branch. No decision has been made yet, and a public hearing will be held on the issue.

The public hearing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Falls Park Community Building, located at 460 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton, IN 46064. Those in attendance will be expected to follow CDC health and safety guidelines.

Comments can also be emailed to bmvpublichearing@bmv.in.gov. The BMV asks for comments by email to be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Jobs available from the Indiana BMV can be found here.