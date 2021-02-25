1,109 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths reported by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,109 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.1%, with a cumulative rate of 10% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 659,127 total positive cases and 12,065 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 429 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of February 22, the ISDH County Metric map shows 39 Blue, 50 in Yellow and 3 in Orange. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 889 total COVID-19 patients: 579 confirmed and 310 under investigation.

ISDH says 35.8% of ICU beds and 79.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers aged 60 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Visit OurShot.In.Gov or call 211 to schedule the required appointment.

As of Thursday, 941,291 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 507,155 are fully vaccinated.

More from ISDH:

Effective immediately, only individuals who live in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria can receive a vaccine at an Indiana clinic. This will ensure that doses allocated to Indiana go to Hoosiers. All clinics have been reminded to verify eligibility prior to administering a vaccine.

Out-of-state residents who received their first dose in Indiana can still receive their second dose at the same clinic.

The Indiana Department of Health will host 10 vaccine clinics for eligible Hoosiers around the state from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday this week. The clinics are being added to areas where there are currently no open vaccine appointments.

Individuals must register in advance at OurShot.In.Gov. No walk-ups will be allowed.

The locations are:

Bartholomew County:

Ivy Tech, 4475 Central Ave., Columbus

Clinton County:

Ivy Tech, 251 E. Clinton, Frankfort

Dearborn County:

Ivy Tech, 50 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg

Greene County:

Greene County Fairgrounds, 4503 W. State Road 54, Bloomfield

Lake County:

Ivy Tech, 410 E. Columbus Dr., East Chicago

LaPorte County:

3714 Franklin St., Michigan City

Lawrence County:

Inn at Spring Mill State Park, 333 Indiana 60 E., Mitchell

Randolph County:

Randolph County Fairgrounds, 1885 US 27, Winchester

Scott County:

Mid-America Science Park, 821 S. Lake Rd. South, Scottsburg

White County:

White County Fairgrounds, 12 N. 25 East, Reynolds