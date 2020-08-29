1,140 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths announced in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,140 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 92,434.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between August 12 and August 28.

ISDH also announced 8 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,066. The new deaths were reported to ISDH between August 23 and August 28.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day individual positivity rate of 6.6%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.3%, with a cumulative rate of 6.8% positive.

According to the data, 12,033 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,055,793.

As of Saturday, 36% of ICU beds and 83.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 18,212 cases and 748 coronavirus deaths to date, 136 additional cases and 2 additional reported deaths from Friday’s report.

The agency also is reporting 219 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

A running dashboard of Indiana’s long-term care facility data has been added to the page and will be updated every Wednesday.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.