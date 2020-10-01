1,171 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,171 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 121,176.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH from Sept. 29 – Sept. 30.

ISDH also announced 13 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,418. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from Sept. 18 – Sept. 30.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 7.3%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.3%, with a cumulative rate of 5.8% positive.

According to the data, 21,194 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,087,611.

Marion County reported a total of 21,781 cases and 769 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

As of Monday, 38.1% of ICU beds and 79.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency also is reporting 227 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.